COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lanka will draw on its foreign currency reserves to settle a five-year $500 million sovereign bond maturing on Thursday, central bank officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said the authorities had opted against rolling over the issue.

"It'll be paid from the reserves," a central bank official told Reuters. Another official confirmed the move.

Foreign currency reserves declined by $474.33 million to $7.37 billion in the two months through December, the central bank data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)