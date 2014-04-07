COLOMBO, April 7 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
gained 17.5 percent year-on-year in March, government data
showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for
the 59th straight month since the near-three-decade civil war
ended in May 2009.
Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a record.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2014 2013 Change
(in %)
March 133,048 113,208 17.5
Jan-March 421,501 337,719 24.8
Arrivals in the past two years:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7
* Record high tourist arrivals
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2014 2013 Change
(in %)
January 161.2 122.0 32.2
Annual tourism earnings:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0
* Record high tourism revenue
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.650 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)