COLOMBO, June 6 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 20.3 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 61st straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a record. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) May 90,046 74,838 20.3 Jan-May 624,178 493,294 26.5 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-March 609.0 454.5 34.0 Annual tourism earnings: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0 * Record high tourism revenue Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.26 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)