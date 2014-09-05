COLOMBO, Sept 5 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
rose 13.8 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed
on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the
64th straight month since a nearly-three-decade civil war ended
in May 2009.
Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2014 2013 Change
(in %)
August 140,319 123,269 13.8
Jan-August 1,001,643 813,858 23.1
Arrivals in the past two years:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7
* Record high tourist arrivals
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2014 2013 Change
(in %)
Jan-June 1,050.9 785.4 33.8
Annual tourism earnings:
2013 2012 Change
(in %)
Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0
* Record high tourism revenue
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee)
