COLOMBO, Dec 4 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in November, government data showed on Thursday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 67th straight month since a nearly three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. The government expects record high arrivals this year. Revenue in the first nine months of 2014 has already surpassed the annual revenue recorded last year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in pct) November 119,727 109,420 9.4 Jan-Nov 1,348,481 1,120,675 20.3 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in pct) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in pct) Jan-Sept 1,599.7 1,217.0 31.4 Annual tourism earnings: (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in pct) Jan-Dec 1,402.1 1,038.7 35.0 * Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)