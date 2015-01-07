COLOMBO, Jan 7 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka reached a record high in 2014, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for a 68th straight month in December after a civil war lasting nearly three decades ended in May 2009. The number of foreign visitors to Sri Lanka jumped 19.8 percent year-on-year to over 1.5 million in 2014. It rose 16.1 percent in December. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in pct) December 178,672 153,918 16.1 Jan-Dec 1,527,153* 1,274,593 19.8 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in pct) Jan-Nov 1,948.3 1,508.3 29.2 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $76 billion economy. The garment and tea industries and remittances from expatriate workers account for most of the rest. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Larry King)