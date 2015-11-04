COLOMBO, Nov 4 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka gained 8.8 percent year-on-year in October, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing for the 78th straight month since a nearly three-decade-long civil war ended in 2009. Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 17th consecutive month in September, while the number of foreign visitors rose by 17.9 percent in the first 10 months of the year. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked. Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new highs this year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2015 2014 Change (in %) Oct 132,280 121,576 8.8 Jan-Oct 1,448,119 1,228,754 17.9 Arrivals in the last two years: 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,527,153 1,274,593 19.8 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2015 2014 Change (in %) Sept 228.2 168.0 35.8 Jan-Sept 2,094.7 1,762.5 18.8 Full year revenue 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 2,206.4 1,715.5 28.6 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 141.45 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)