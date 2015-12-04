COLOMBO, Dec 4 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka gained 20.4 percent year-on-year in November, government data showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing for the 79th straight month since a nearly three-decade-long civil war ended in 2009. Monthly arrivals of tourists exceeded 100,000 for the 18th consecutive month in November, while the number of foreign visitors rose by 18.1 percent in the first 11 months of the year. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked. Both arrivals and annual revenue are expected to hit new highs this year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2015 2014 Change (in %) Nov 144,147 119,727 20.4 Jan-Nov 1,592,266 1,348,481 18.1 Arrivals in the last two years: 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,527,153 1,274,593 19.8 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2015 2014 Change (in %) Oct 210.6 193.5 8.8 Jan-Oct 2,305.3 1,956.1 17.9 Full year revenue 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 2,206.4 1,715.5 28.6 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. Arrivals from East Asian counties rose 31.4 percent in the first 11 months, of which China contributed a growth of 68.9 percent while arrivals from South Asia rose 23.9 percent. Arrivals from East Europe dropped 3.7 percent in the fist 11 months. ($1 = 143.25 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)