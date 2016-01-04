COLOMBO, Jan 4 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
rose 17.8 percent to a record high in 2015, government data
showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing
for the 80th straight month since a nearly three-decade-long
civil war ended in 2009.
The number of foreign visitors surged to a record 1.8
million last year, outpacing the previous peak of 1.53 million
in 2014.
The first 11 month revenue had already exceeded the island
nation's previous full-year peak hit in 2014.
The arrivals gained 15.4 percent in December year-on-year to
a record monthly high of 206,114.
The government has targeted 2.2 million visitors and $2.75
billion in foreign exchange revenue this year.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2015 2014 Change
(in %)
Dec 206,114 178,672 15.4
Jan-Dec 1,798,380 1,527,153 17.8
Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln)
2015 2014 Change
(in %)
Nov 229.5 190.6 20.4
Jan-Nov 2,534.80 2,146.7 18.1
Full year revenue in the previous two years
2014 2013 Change
(in %)
Jan-Dec 2,206.4 1,715.5 28.6
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
($1 = 144.25 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)