COLOMBO, July 2 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 14.3 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 62nd straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) June 103,175 90,279 14.3 Jan-June 727,353 583,573 24.6 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-May 901.8 663.9 35.8 Annual tourism earnings: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0 * Record high tourism revenue Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.30 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)