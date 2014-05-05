COLOMBO May 5 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 20.7 percent to $503.7 million in February from $635.5 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.

February exports edged up 5.4 percent from a year earlier to $841 million, while imports fell 6.2 percent to $1.34 billion.

For the first two months of 2014, the trade deficit narrowed 12.5 percent to $1.26 billion from $1.44 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)