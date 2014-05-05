COLOMBO, May 5 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 20.7 percent in February to $503.7 million, central bank data showed on Monday. Exports in February rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to $841 million, while imports edged down 6.2 percent to $1.34 billion, the data showed. The following table shows the trade performance in February. Feb '14 Feb '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 841.0 797.7 5.4 Imports 1,344.7 1,433.2 (6.2) Balance of trade (503.7) (635.5) (20.7) Surplus/(deficit) Trade performance in Jan-Feb: Jan-Feb 14 Jan-Feb '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 1,739.0 1,526.4 13.9 Imports 2,998.6 2,965.5 1.1 Balance of trade (1,259.6) (1,439.1) (12.5) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $8.3 billion by end-February, rising 3.8 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance five and a half months of imports. - Overall balance of payments is estimated to have recorded a surplus of $805.7 million during the first two months of 2014, compared to a surplus of $107.3 million recorded during the corresponding period of 2013, the central bank said. - The trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion in 2011, but it contracted 19.2 percent last year and 4.1 percent in 2012 followed by the central bank's tight monetary policy in 2012 and flexible exchange rate policy. - Revenue from tourism rose 33.6 percent year-on-year in February to $205 million, data showed. - The cost of fuel imports edged up 0.6 percent in February to $420.9 million, compared with the same month a year earlier. It fell 14.6 percent to $4.3 billion in 2013 from the record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in February to $115.6 million, after it gained 9.2 percent last year to a record $1.54 billion. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, rose 6.6 percent to $396.2 million in February. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $4.51 billion. - Imports of consumer goods rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in February, while intermediate goods and investment goods fell 4.7 percent and 17.7 percent respectively in the month. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 6.9 percent to $502.0 million in February. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to a record $6.76 billion. - Inflows into government securities fell 78.8 percent to $120.5 million in February year-on-year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)