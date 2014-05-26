COLOMBO, May 26 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 15.5 percent in March to $602.2 million, central bank data showed on Monday. Exports in March jumped 28.6 percent from a year earlier to a record $1.07 billion, while imports edged up 8.2 percent to $1.67 billion. The following table shows the trade performance in March. March '14 March '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 1,069.9 832.0 28.6 Imports 1,672.1 1,544.8 8.2 Balance of trade (602.2) (712.8) (15.5) Surplus/(deficit) Trade performance in Jan-Mar: Jan-Mar 14 Jan-Mar '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 2,808.9 2,358.4 19.1 Imports 4,670.7 4,510.3 3.6 Balance of trade (1,861.8) (2,151.9) (13.5) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $8.1 billion by end-March, falling 2.5 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance five months and nine days of imports. - Overall balance of payments is estimated to have recorded a surplus of $828.3 million during the first three months of 2014, compared to a surplus of $153.6 million in the corresponding period of 2013, the central bank said. - Trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion in 2011, but it contracted 4.1 percent in 2012 and 19.2 percent last year followed by the central bank's tight monetary policy in 2012 and flexible exchange rate policy. - Revenue from tourism rose 26.2 percent year-on-year in March to $192.2 million, data showed. - The cost of fuel imports rose 19.1 percent in March to $457.6 million, compared with the same month a year earlier. It fell 14.6 percent to $4.3 billion in 2013 from the record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 20.3 percent year-on-year in March to $155.3 million, after it gained 9.2 percent last year to a record $1.54 billion. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 32.6 percent to $456.7 million in March. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $4.51 billion. - Imports of consumer goods and intermediate goods rose 18.5 percent and 12.7 percent respectively year-on-year in March, while investment goods fell 10.5 percent in the month. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 18.5 percent to $605.9 million in March. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to a record $6.76 billion. - Inflows into government securities rose 92.4 percent to $654.4 million in March year-on-year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)