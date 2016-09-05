COLOMBO, Sept 5 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 6 percent on year to $779 million in June, central bank data showed on Monday.

Imports edged down 0.2 percent year-on-year to $1.68 billion in June, while exports fell 5 percent to $896.8 million in the same month.

The trade deficit widened 2.2 percent year-on-year to $4.21 billion in the first half of 2016, the data showed.

Imports fell 2.4 percent year-on-year to $9.32 billion in the first half of the year, while exports fell 5.8 percent to $5.11 billion.

The overall balance-of-payments is estimated to have recorded a deficit of $1.19 billion up to June compared with a deficit of $1.14 billion recorded up to May 2016. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)