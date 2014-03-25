COLOMBO, March 25 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 5.9 percent in January to $755.9 million, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Exports in January gained 23.2 percent from a year earlier to $898.0 million, while imports edged up 7.9 percent to $1.65 billion, the data showed. The following table shows the trade performance in January. Jan '14 Jan '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 898.0 728.7 23.2 Imports 1,653.9 1,532.2 7.9 Balance of trade (755.9) (803.6) (5.9) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $8.0 billion by end-January, rising 6.7 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 5.3 months of imports. - Overall balance-of-payments is estimated to have recorded a surplus of $733 million despite challenging global economic conditions during the period, the central bank said. - The trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion in 2011, but it contracted 19.2 percent last year and 4.1 percent in 2012 followed by the central bank's tight monetary policy in 2012 and flexible exchange rate policy. - Revenue from tourism rose 32.2 percent year-on-year in January to $161.2 million, data showed. - The cost of fuel imports jumped 68.1 percent in January to $489.6 million, compared with the same month a year earlier. It fell 14.6 percent to $4.3 billion in 2013 from the record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 14.9 percent year-on-year in January to $116.1 million, after it gained 9.2 percent last year to a record $1.54 billion. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 23.4 percent to $412 million in January. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $4.51 billion. - Imports of consumer goods rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in January and intermediate goods gained 22.3 percent. But investment goods fell 16.8 percent in the month. - Workers' remittances from abroad rose 10.6 percent to $555.5 million in January. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to a record $6.76 billion. - Inflows into government securities fell 46.3 percent to $260.5 million in January year-on-year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)