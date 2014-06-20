COLOMBO, June 20 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 17.7 percent to $682.2 million in April from $829 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

April exports rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier to $762.2 million, while imports fell 5.3 percent to $1.44 billion.

For the first four months of 2014, the trade deficit narrowed 12.1 percent to $2.62 billion from $2.98 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)