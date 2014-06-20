COLOMBO, June 20 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 17.7 percent in April to $682.2 million, central bank data showed on Friday. Exports in April gained 9.4 percent from a year earlier to 762.2 million, while imports edged down 5.3 percent to $1.44 billion. The following table shows the trade performance in April . April '14 April '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 762.2 696.5 9.4 Imports 1,444.5 1,525.6 (5.3) Balance of trade (682.2) (829.0) (17.7) Surplus/(deficit) Trade performance in Jan-Mar: Jan-Apr 14 Jan-Apr '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 3,571.1 3,054.9 16.9 Imports 6,192.4 6,035.9 2.6 Balance of trade (2,621.3) (2,980.9) (12.1) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $8.9 billion by end-March, gaining 9.9 percent from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance 5.9 months of imports. - Overall balance of payments is estimated to have recorded a surplus of $1.54 billion, mainly due to $1.5 billion inflows from international sovereign bonds during the first four months of 2014, compared to a surplus of $352.5 million in the corresponding period of 2013, the central bank said. - Trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion in 2011, but contracted 4.1 percent in 2012 and 19.2 percent last year, following the central bank's tight monetary policy in 2012 and flexible exchange rate policy. - Revenue from tourism jumped 49.8 percent year-on-year in April to $162.7 million, data showed. - The cost of fuel imports fell 8.8 percent in April to $316.3 million, compared with the same month a year earlier. It fell 14.6 percent to $4.3 billion in 2013 from a record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 9.8 percent year-on-year in April to $116.8 million. It was up 9.2 percent last year to a record $1.54 billion. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 22.5 percent to $336.8 million in April. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $4.51 billion. - Imports of consumer goods fell 3.2 percent in April, while intermediate goods edged up 0.2 percent year-on-year in April. Imports of investment goods fell 20.4 percent in the month. - Remittances from workers overseas rose 7.5 percent to $554 million in April. In 2013, it rose 13 percent to a record $6.76 billion. - Inflows into government securities rose 46.5 percent to $212.3 million in April year-on-year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)