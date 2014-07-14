COLOMBO, July 14 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 47.9 percent to $393.4 million in May from $754.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower imports, central bank data showed on Monday.

May exports rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $882.1 million, while imports fell 17.6 percent to $1.28 billion.

For the first five months of 2014, the trade deficit narrowed more than 19 percent to $3.01 billion from $3.74 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)