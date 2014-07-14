July 14 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 47.9 percent in May to $393.4 million, central bank data showed on Monday. Exports in May gained 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $882.1 million, while imports fell 17.6 percent to $1.28 billion. The following table shows the trade performance in May. May '14 May '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 882.1 793.9 11.1 Imports 1,275.5 1,548.8 (17.6) Balance of trade (393.4) (754.9) (47.9) Surplus/(deficit) Trade performance in Jan-May: Jan-May 14 Jan-May '13 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 4,453.2 3,848.8 15.7 Imports 7,467.9 7,584.7 (1.5) Balance of trade (3,014.7) (3,735.9) (19.3) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $8.8 billion by end-May sufficient to finance 5.9 months of imports. - Overall balance of payments is estimated to have recorded a surplus of $1.67 billion, compared with a surplus of $126.5 million in the corresponding period of 2013, the central bank said. - Trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion in 2011, but contracted 4.1 percent in 2012 and 19.2 percent last year, following the central bank's tight monetary policy in 2012 and flexible exchange rate policy. - Revenue from tourism rose 29.2 percent year-on-year in May to $130.1 million, data showed. - The cost of fuel imports fell 35.4 percent in May to $208.9 million, compared with the same month a year earlier. It fell 14.6 percent to $4.3 billion in 2013 from a record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in May to $140.6 million. It was up 9.2 percent last year to a record $1.54 billion. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports, jumped 14.5 percent to $365.1 million in May. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to $4.51 billion. - Imports of consumer goods rose 4.2 percent in May, while intermediate goods and investment goods fell 21 percent and 25.2 percent year-on-year in May respectively. - Remittances from workers overseas rose 8.8 percent to $557.5 million in May. In 2013, it rose 13 percent to a record $6.76 billion. - Inflows into government securities fell 41.7 percent to $157.2 million in May year-on-year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)