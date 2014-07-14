July 14 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 47.9 percent in
May to $393.4 million, central bank data showed on Monday.
Exports in May gained 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $882.1 million,
while imports fell 17.6 percent to $1.28 billion.
The following table shows the trade performance in May.
May '14 May '13 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 882.1 793.9 11.1
Imports 1,275.5 1,548.8 (17.6)
Balance of trade (393.4) (754.9) (47.9)
Surplus/(deficit)
Trade performance in Jan-May:
Jan-May 14 Jan-May '13 Y/Y growth
(in millions of dollars) (in percent)
Exports 4,453.2 3,848.8 15.7
Imports 7,467.9 7,584.7 (1.5)
Balance of trade (3,014.7) (3,735.9) (19.3)
Surplus/(deficit)
- Gross official reserves were at $8.8 billion by end-May sufficient to
finance 5.9 months of imports.
- Overall balance of payments is estimated to have recorded a surplus of
$1.67 billion, compared with a surplus of $126.5 million in the corresponding
period of 2013, the central bank said.
- Trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion in 2011, but contracted
4.1 percent in 2012 and 19.2 percent last year, following the central bank's
tight monetary policy in 2012 and flexible exchange rate policy.
- Revenue from tourism rose 29.2 percent year-on-year in May to $130.1
million, data showed.
- The cost of fuel imports fell 35.4 percent in May to $208.9 million,
compared with the same month a year earlier. It fell 14.6 percent to $4.3
billion in 2013 from a record high of $5.04 billion a year earlier.
- Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in
May to $140.6 million. It was up 9.2 percent last year to a record $1.54
billion.
- Revenue from garments and textiles, the island-nation's top exports,
jumped 14.5 percent to $365.1 million in May. It rose 13 percent in 2013 to
$4.51 billion.
- Imports of consumer goods rose 4.2 percent in May, while intermediate
goods and investment goods fell 21 percent and 25.2 percent year-on-year in May
respectively.
- Remittances from workers overseas rose 8.8 percent to $557.5 million in
May. In 2013, it rose 13 percent to a record $6.76 billion.
- Inflows into government securities fell 41.7 percent to $157.2 million in
May year-on-year.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)