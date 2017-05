COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 15.7 percent on year to $814 million in May, central bank data showed on Friday.

Imports edged up 0.3 percent year-on-year to $1.59 billion in May, while exports fell 12 percent to $776 million in the same month.

The trade deficit widened 1.4 percent year-on-year to $3.43 billion in the first five months of the year, the data showed.

Imports fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to $7.65 billion in the first five months, while exports decreased 6 percent to $4.21 billion in the same period. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sam Holmes)