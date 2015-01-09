COLOMBO Jan 9 Sri Lankan central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal resigned on Friday after his close ally, Mahinda Rajapaksa, lost his bid to be re-elected as Sri Lankan president for a third term.

"I have tendered my resignation to pave the way for the new president to choose a new governor," Cabraal told Reuters.

