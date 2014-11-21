COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka's Election Commission on Friday scheduled the presidential election for Jan. 8, a day after President Mahinda Rajapaksa declared his intention to seek an unprecedented third term.

Rajapaksa, 69, came to power in 2005 and won a second six-year term in 2010 on a wave of popularity after the military defeated Tamil Tiger separatists, ending a 26-year civil war.

His poll ratings have fallen sharply since.

