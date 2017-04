COLOMBO Oct 20 Sri Lanka will hold a presidential poll in January nearly two years ahead of schedule, the government's spokesman said on Monday, with President Mahinda Rajapaksa expected to run for a third term.

"There will be the presidential elections in January," spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told a public gathering in the central city of Kandy. He declined to name a specific date.

Rambukwella's comment was the first official announcement of an early poll. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by John Stonestreet)