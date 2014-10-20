(Adds background and comments)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO Oct 20 Sri Lanka will hold a
presidential election in January, nearly two years ahead of
schedule, the government's spokesman said on Monday, with
Mahinda Rajapaksa expected to run for a third six-year term.
The announcement came amid signs Rajapaksa's popularity is
fading after accusations that his party is abusing power.
"There will be presidential elections in January," spokesman
Keheliya Rambukwella told a public gathering in the central city
of Kandy. He declined to name an exact date.
The move may affect Pope Francis's planned visit to Sri
Lanka from Jan. 13-15, because the Vatican may not want it to go
ahead so close to an election.
According to the constitution, President Rajapaksa's second
six-year term ends in November 2016. However, legal experts
backing him say he can call for an early election after four
years in office.
Rajapaksa, 68, came to power in 2005 and retained the
presidency in 2010 on a wave of popularity after the military
defeat of Tamil Tiger separatists in 2009, ending a 26-year
civil war.
Rajapaksa has been accused of rights abuses and nepotism. He
insists any relatives in parliament are there because people
elected them and not because he chose them.
Critics says he enjoys undue powers under a system known as
"executive presidency" introduced by a 1978 constitution.
Rajapaksa said during election campaigns in 2005 and 2010 he
would abolish the executive presidency, but has not done so yet,
saying it is still needed to curb any potential threat from the
defeated Tamil Tigers.
"I will be ready to abolish the executive presidency, if
those who are seeking separatism abandon their demand,"
Rajapaksa told minority Tamils on Oct. 12 in the northern town
of Kilinochchi, the former de-facto rebel capital.
UNLIMITED TERMS
The 2009 victory over the separatists helped him to secure
more than two thirds of parliamentary seats, enabling him to
change the constitution that had limited leaders to two terms in
office.
The public euphoria has long faded, however. The ruling
United People's Freedom Alliance party won a local election in
the southeastern province of Uva last month, but with 21 percent
less support than in 2009.
There is controversy over whether Rajapaksa is legally
entitled to run for a third term. Some experts say he cannot do
so without winning a further parliamentary vote to make the
constitutional amendment retrospective in his own case, along
with a referendum.
"If he wants to make the law retrospective he needs to do it
through proper process. He needs a two-thirds majority in the
parliament to pass it and needs a referendum," Upul Jayasuriya,
the president of the Sri Lanka Bar Association, told Reuters.
Lawyers backing Rajapaksa say the Supreme Court alone can
interpret the constitution and determine whether he can run.
Opposition parties as well as one of his own coalition
partners have said a third term for Rajapaksa without abolishing
the executive presidency would be illegal.
Coalition partner Jathika Hela Urumaya, a Buddhist extremist
party which helped him to win majority Sinhala-Buddhist votes in
the last two elections, has called on him to abolish the
executive presidency and restore democracy.
No rival with a realistic chances of defeating Rajapaksa has
so far emerged.
Criticism from abroad of Sri Lanka's conduct during the
final phase of the war has boosted Rajapaksa's popularity, as
many ethnic majority Sinhalese consider such accusations unfair.
The United Nations estimated in a 2011 report that about
40,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the final weeks of the
conflict, mostly by the army. Sri Lanka has rejected the
allegation.
