COLOMBO Dec 12 Sri Lanka's government has
denied allegations made by a group of independent monitors that
it is using state resources to give an unfair advantage to
President Mahinda Rajapaksa who is running for an unprecedented
third term in next month's election.
The seven observer groups, some of which are funded by
foreign non-governmental organisations, on Thursday raised
concerns that the ruling party was exploiting public services
and employees and that the police were ignoring complaints.
"These are wild accusations. If there is a basis for those
allegations, they should take action," government spokesman
Keheliya Rambukwella said.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana rejected charges that police
were biased towards any candidate, adding: "There can be delays,
but we totally deny inaction and the allegations."
Rajapaksa, president of the Indian Ocean island state since
2005, had been expected to win re-election easily until the
emergence last month of his former health minister, Mithripala
Sirisena, as the opposition's common candidate to challenge him.
The International Crisis Group, an independent
conflict-prevention organisation, said in a report this week
that the unexpectedly strong challenge had raised the
"likelihood of election-related violence and fraud in an
increasingly authoritarian political context, where all state
institutions are under the tight control" of Rajapaksa.
S. Ranugge, executive director of Transparency International
Sri Lanka, one of the monitor groups, told reporters that the
ruling party had been using state schools, offices, vehicles and
public transport to gather crowds for campaign meetings.
"There is an unprecedented abuse of state resources and
employees for the election by the ruling party," said Keerthi
Tennakoon, executive director of Campaign for Free and Fair
Elections (CaFFE), another of the groups.
The observers said that police had not acted on complaints
brought by opposition supporters of election-related violence
despite video evidence and had been over-zealous in dealing with
complaints from Rajapaksa supporters.
The Lawyers Collective, a rights group made up of lawyers,
said separately in a statement it was shocked by poll violations
that included using the defence establishment and bribery.
Large cut-outs of Rajapaksa have been erected across the
country, in contravention of the election law, and state-run
television provided live coverage for his first election
campaign but not that of his challenger.
"There are election rules and regulations. If they believe
there are violations, they can go to the relevant authority,
which in this case is the election commissioner," Rajapaksa's
spokesman, Mohan Samaranayaka, said.
The Election Commission declined to comment, but a senior
official at the commission who asked not to be named said:
"Aggrieved parties can go to the courts."
(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Nick Macfie)