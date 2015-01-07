(Adds comment from U.S. State Department, paragraphs 10-13)
By Shihar Aneez and John Chalmers
COLOMBO Jan 8 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa has urged voters to back "the devil they know," and
hand him a third term when they go to the polls on Thursday,
rather than an "unknown angel" who promises to root out
corruption and political decay.
There have been no reliable opinion polls ahead of the vote,
but many believe opposition candidate Mithripala Sirisena will
quash Rajapaksa's bid for re-election and change the country's
direction.
Despite waning popularity, Rajapaksa called the election two
years early, confident that the perennially fractured opposition
would fail to come up with a credible challenger.
But he did not anticipate the emergence of Sirisena, who
quit as one of Rajapaksa's ministers and crossed to the other
side to become the opposition's candidate in November,
triggering a flood of defections from the government.
"It has been a big shock for the president," said a Western
diplomat in Colombo. "The government looks a bit desperate."
Some 15 million people will be eligible to vote between 7
a.m. and 4 p.m. local time at more than 12,000 polling stations
nationwide. Ballot counting will get under way soon after voting
booths close, and a result is expected to emerge in the early
hours of Friday.
With more than 25,000 local and about 70 foreign monitors
set to observe the vote, Chief Election Commissioner Mahinda
Deshapriya was adamant on Wednesday that there would be no
fraud. "Don't worry about this election, this election will be
free and fair," he told reporters with a grin.
The government bristled on Wednesday over repeated calls by
the United Nations secretary-general to ensure the election is
peaceful and inclusive, branding them "gratuitous and
inappropriate."
Nevertheless, rumours have been rife in Colombo that force
may be used to keep Sirisena voters away, that the result will
somehow be distorted or even that the military might be deployed
if Rajapaksa looks set to lose.
In Washington, the U.S. Department of State said the United
States wanted to see a "credible, peaceful and inclusive"
process.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry had called Rajapaksa on Tuesday to
underscore the government's responsibility to ensure this.
"We urge the government, its election officials and police,
all political parties and actors to ensure access to all vote
centers for the voters to vote and counting centers for all
international and domestic observers," she told a regular news
briefing.
"We're concerned about reports of violence and urge the
government to ensure transparent and credible investigation into
any allegation of fraud or violence," she added.
A local observer group, the Centre for Monitoring Election
Violence, said this week there had been "unparalleled misuse of
state resources and media" by Rajapaksa's party and that police
inaction had given free rein to election-related violence.
DWINDLING POPULARITY
Rajapaksa won around 58 percent of the vote in the 2010
election, surfing a wave of popularity that sprang from the
defeat of Tamil Tiger separatists who had waged a crippling war
against the government for 26 years.
The economy has flourished since then and big infrastructure
projects such as the country's first expressway have sprung up.
Many voters, especially Sinhalese Buddhists who represent 70
percent of the population, are diehard Rajapaksa supporters.
Sandamalee de Fonseka, a 39-year-old mother of two in Colombo
said he won the country's war on terrorism and was winning the
war against poverty.
"People's quality of life has gone up," she said.
But many complain of high living costs - even though
official data show inflation below 5 percent - rampant
corruption and an authoritarian style that has concentrated
power in the hands of the president's family.
Ethnic Tamils in the country's north and east feel the
president has abandoned them since the war while Muslims, the
country's third-largest minority, feel under threat from a
growing strain of militant Buddhism that was behind a spasm of
violence last year.
On foreign policy, Rajapaksa has cold-shouldered
neighbouring India. He has also fallen out with Western
countries that want an international probe into possible war
crimes and criticise his record on human rights, turning instead
to China as a strategic and investment partner.
Rajiva Wijesinha, one of the first lawmakers to cross to the
opposition in November, said Rajapaksa appeared to have lost
touch and had allowed the country's budget and economic planning
to go "completely haywire".
"I think he needs to be defeated," Wijesinha told Reuters.
Sirisena, who would lead a potentially fractious coalition
of ethnic, religious, Marxist and centre-right parties if he
wins, has pledged to abolish the executive presidency that gave
Rajapaksa unprecedented power and hold a fresh parliamentary
election within 100 days.
He has also promised a crackdown on corruption, which
Wijesinha said would include investigations into big
infrastructure projects such as a $1.5 billion deal with China
Communications Construction Co Ltd for a port city.
"I don't think there will be a witch hunt," he said. "We are
not in this for punishing people, but we do want the Sri Lankan
people to get their money back."
