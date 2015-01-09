* Sirisena expected to improve ties with India
By Shihar Aneez and John Chalmers
COLOMBO, Jan 9 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa lost his bid for a third term on Friday, ending a
decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly
authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption.
Opposition candidate Maithripala Sirisena, a one-time ally
of Rajapaksa who defected in November and derailed what the
president thought would be an easy win, took 51.3 percent of the
votes polled in Thursday's election. Rajapaksa got 47.6 percent,
the Election Department said.
Celebratory firecrackers were set off in the capital,
Colombo, after Rajapaksa conceded defeat to Sirisena, who has
vowed to root out corruption and bring constitutional reforms to
weaken the presidency. Sri Lanka's stock market climbed to its
highest in nearly four years.
"We expect a life without fear," said Fathima Farhana, a
27-year-old Muslim woman in Colombo. "I voted for him because he
said he will create equal opportunities for all," she said of
Sirisena, a soft-spoken 63-year-old from the rice-growing
hinterlands of the Indian Ocean island state.
Like Rajapaksa, Sirisena is from the majority Sinhala
Buddhist community, but he has reached out to ethnic minority
Tamils and Muslims and has the support of several small parties.
Sirisena was sworn in at Colombo's Independence Square,
where British colonial rulers handed Sri Lanka its independence
in 1948, alongside his new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
In an acceptance speech, he was vague on foreign policy,
promising to "maintain a close relationship with all countries
and organisations."
However, his allies say he will rebalance the country's
foreign policy, which tilted heavily towards China in recent
years as Rajapaksa fell out with the West over human rights and
allegations of war crimes at the end of a drawn-out conflict
with Tamil separatists in 2009.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon applauded the
"peaceful and credible election" and affirmed the world body's
support for "development, reconciliation, political dialogue and
accountability in Sri Lanka."
Sri Lanka is just off India's southern coast and has
historically had mixed ties with its much larger neighbour.
Rajapaksa had cold-shouldered New Delhi in recent years but
Sirisena told an Indian newspaper earlier this week that "we
will revert to the old, non-aligned policy."
"India is our first, main concern. But we are not against
Chinese investment either. We will maintain good relations with
China too," he told the Hindustan Times.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Beijing
believed the new government would be friendly towards China and
support investment projects already agreed.
MOTLEY COALITION
The results showed Rajapaksa remained popular among Sinhala
Buddhists, who account for about 70 percent of the country's 21
million people, but Sirisena earned his lead with the support of
the ethnic Tamil-dominated former war zone in the north and
Muslim-dominated areas.
Rajapaksa won the last election in 2010, surfing a wave of
popularity months after the defeat of the Tamil Tiger rebels.
But critics say he had become increasingly authoritarian,
with several family members holding powerful positions. Although
the economy had blossomed since the end of the war, voters
complained of high living costs.
Central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, a political
appointee, told Reuters he had resigned.
Rajapaksa had called this election two years early,
confident that the usually fractured opposition would fail to
produce a credible candidate.
Sirisena will lead a coalition of ethnic, religious, Marxist
and centre-right parties, which analysts say could hamper
economic reform and encourage populist policies.
"The opposition's coalition parties have not agreed on a
common approach to economic policy and, in our view, were mainly
united by the desire to unseat Rajapaksa," Standard and Poor's
Ratings Services said in a statement.
"Policy differences are likely to surface."
Sirisena has pledged to abolish the executive presidency
that gave Rajapaksa unprecedented power and hold a fresh
parliamentary election within 100 days.
He has also promised a crackdown on corruption, with probes
into projects such as a $1.5 billion deal with China
Communications Construction Co Ltd to build a port
city.
It is unclear if the port, to be built on reclaimed land in
Colombo, will be cancelled.
Sirisena's backers have said a casino licence given to
Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Resorts Ltd
will be withdrawn.
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo and by Megha
Rajagopalan in Beijing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Mike
Collett-White)