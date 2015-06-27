(Corrects name of UN agency to Human Rights Council, paragraph
COLOMBO, June 26 Sri Lanka's president dissolved
parliament on Friday, a government spokesman said, in an effort
to consolidate power and push through political reforms.
Two government officials told Reuters elections will be held
to elect a new parliament on Aug. 17.
President Maithripala Sirisena, who was elected in a Jan. 8
poll, needs parliamentary support to push through reforms he has
promised, including limits on the powers of the executive
presidency.
The timing of the parliamentary elections is also important.
The United Nations Human Rights Council is expected to release a
report in September on human rights abuses during the final
phase of the war against the Tamil insurgency in 2009.
The report could affect an attempt by Sirisena's
predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa to stage a comeback. His
supporters say he may bid for the prime ministership.
One of Sri Lanka's key parties, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party
(SLFP), is split between Sirisena and Rajapaksa, who defeated
the Tamil separatists in 2009. For the moment, political
analysts say, the split has given Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) an edge in the
election.
"The UNP will be the single largest party after the
election," said Kusal Perera, director of the Centre for Social
Democracy, a Colombo-based think tank.
But Rajapaska's supporters believe that if the report
criticises him for war-time abuses, it might actually help him
with Sri Lanka's majority Sinhalese community. He will be seen
to be standing up to foreigners trying to interfere in the small
island nation.
The dissolution came ahead of no-confidence motions against
Wickremesinghe and Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and a
parliamentary committee report on a alleged bond scam under the
new government.
