By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Nov 20 Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa
said on Thursday he would seek an unprecedented third term as
president, prompting one of his lawmakers to join the opposition
with a call to curb the presidency's "draconian powers".
Rajapaksa, 69, came to power in 2005 and won a second
six-year term in 2010 on a wave of popularity after the military
defeated Tamil Tiger separatists, ending a 26-year civil war.
His poll ratings have fallen sharply since, however, and
critics, including his coalition partners, say Sri Lanka's
"executive presidency" -- introduced by a 1978 constitution --
gives him and his family too much power.
"I am declaring a secret today. I have signed the
proclamation calling for the election, for re-election for the
third time ... That is democracy," Rajapaksa said, addressing a
gathering shown on state television.
An Election Commission official said the poll would be held
in early January.
Hours after the announcement, ruling party legislator
Wasantha Senanayake defected to the main opposition party,
saying he wanted to "change the draconian powers of the
executive presidency and bring good governance".
"I believe that all (Sri Lankan) Presidents exercised
dictator-like powers to a certain extent," he added.
Senanayake said other legislators might also quit
Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to try to
unseat him, although a strong challenger has not yet emerged.
Hardline nationalist Buddhist party Jathika Hela Urumaya
(JHU), which is in coalition with the UPFA, has also demanded
that Rajapaksa cede some powers.
"We'll definitely defeat him if he doesn't abolish the
executive presidency before the election," Athuraliye Rathana, a
Buddhist monk and a JHU legislator warned last week.
Rajapaksa will be banking on Sinhala Buddhists, who account
for around 70 percent of the population, to re-elect him. But
his voter base could be split by a prominent Buddhist monk who
also opposes the executive presidency.
Maduluwawe Sobitha, who heads the National Movement for
Social Justice, has brought together most of the opposition
parties to agree on a common candidate and demand the abolition
of the executive presidency within six months after the polls.
Rajapaksa has said he will abolish the additional powers
after the election, but made the same pledge in 2005 and 2010.
In moves seen as wooing voters, Rajapaksa announced many
handouts and salary hikes in the 2015 budget, and has harped in
speeches on the war victory under his leadership in May 2009.
But Rajapaksa's popularity is fading: his party won a recent
provincial poll, but with 21 percent less support than in 2009.
Many accuse him of nepotism, corruption and politicisation
of the judiciary and foreign services, charges he rejects.
Campaigning for the election is likely to coincide with a
Jan. 13-15 visit to the island by Pope Francis, which Sri
Lanka's Catholic Church has already asked all parties not to
exploit for political advantage.
