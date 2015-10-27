BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is to print a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 6.85%, according to a lead.
The initial marketing level was 7% area.
The benchmark-sized notes will price later on Tuesday with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered acting as lead managers.
Sri Lanka is rated B1 by Moody's, B+ by Standard & Poor's and BB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors