COLOMBO, March 10 A Sri Lankan court has banned
the feared brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa from
foreign travel, police said on Tuesday, over allegations he used
a commercial floating armoury as weaponry for a "private army".
The move against former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa
is the toughest sanction yet on a member of the family that
ruled the Indian Ocean island until a surprise election defeat
in January.
It is part of a wide probe of alleged corrupt deals and
repression by the former president and his
relatives.
Police this year seized more than 3,000 weapons in 20
containers from the armoury, run by private security firm Avant
Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd and docked in the southern
port of Galle.
"The Galle magistrate imposed a travel ban on three people:
former secretary of defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa; former navy
commander and adviser of Avant Garde, Satilaka Dissanayake; and
another director of Avant Garde," acting police spokesman Ruwan
Gunasekara told Reuters.
The armoury was a commercial venture that stored weapons for
maritime security guards stationed on ships that pass near Sri
Lanka, located on one of the world's busiest sea routes.
The loosely regulated practice of arming merchant ships has
flourished in recent years in response to the threat of piracy.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil
Tiger separatists after a 26-year war, is also being
investigated by police over abductions, assaults and murders
during his brother's time in office.
Government spokesman Rajitha Senarathne accuses Gotabaya
Rajapaksa of maintaining a "private military" with the floating
armoury. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has previously denied wrong
doing, was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel)