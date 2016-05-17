COLOMBO May 17 Flash floods and landslides in
Sri Lanka, triggered by more than three days of heavy rain, have
forced more than 130,000 people to leave their homes for higher
ground and killed at least 11, disaster officials said on
Tuesday.
Troops have launched rescue operations in inundated areas of
the Indian Ocean island, with boats and helicopters deployed to
pull to safety more than 200 people trapped in the northwestern
coastal district of Puttalam, officials said.
"This is the worst torrential rain we have seen since 2010,"
said Pradeep Kodippili, a spokesman for the country's disaster
management centre, adding that many incidents were still flowing
in from the 19 districts hit, among Sri Lanka's 25.
Flooded roads and fallen trees led to traffic jams in the
capital, Colombo. Trains were halted as water submerged railway
tracks, officials said. Families living beside rivers used boats
to negotiate their way to safety.
A DMC bulletin reported a total of eight deaths, ascribing
four to landslides, and one each to floods, electric shock, a
lightning strike and an uprooted tree.
But it did not reflect three further deaths in a landslide
in the central district of Kandy, the DMC spokesman added.
Eight people have reported missing and nine have been
injured, the bulletin said.
Transport disruptions included the diversion of three
Colombo-bound international flights, which went instead to Sri
Lanka's second airport in its south and Cochin airport in nearby
south India.
Flooding and mass displacement due to torrential rains are
common in Sri Lanka.
The rains are expected to disperse slightly, weather
officials said, as a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal that
brought them moves away, but strong winds will persist a few
days longer.
In 2014, a landslide caused by heavy rains killed at least
16 people in a hilly tea plantation area and more than 100 went
missing.
Flooding and drought are cyclical in Sri Lanka, which is
battered by a southern monsoon between the months of May and
September, while a northeastern monsoon runs from December to
February.
