COLOMBO May 18 More than 150 people are feared
dead after they were buried under two landslides triggered by
more than three days of heavy rain in central Sri Lanka,
disaster officials said on Wednesday as rescuers raced to find
survivors and recover the dead.
Torrential rains have forced more than 196,000 people from
their homes, the latest official data showed, with the recovery
of another 19 bodies across the South Asian country bringing the
official death toll so far to 35.
More than 350 people were plucked to safety during rescue
operations in landslide-affected areas across the country early
on Wednesday, officials said.
Rescue efforts have focused on the town of Aranayaka, 100 km
(60 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo, where three
villages were buried late on Tuesday in the central district of
Kegalle.
A Sri Lankan Red Cross official who attended a disaster
meeting at the Aranayaka landslide site early on Wednesday said
it was feared the death toll was much higher than the official
figures listed so far.
"At that meeting, it was revealed that around 300-400 people
are feared to have died in the Aranayaka landslide," Neville
Nanayakkara, director general of the Sri Lanka Red Cross
Society, told Reuters.
Nanayakkara was speaking before other officials said that
about 150 people had been rescued from the Aranayaka area,
leaving fears for the safety of at least another 150 people.
The Red Cross has set up a welfare camp for survivors of the
Aranayaka landslide.
Police said another landslide at Bulathkopitiya, also in
Kegalle district, had buried at least 16 people.
Military spokesman Jayanath Jayaweera said troops had
recovered 13 bodies from the Aranayaka site and three from
Bulathkopitiya.
He said the 150 people who were rescued from Aranayaka
earlier on Wednesday had been sent to six camps set up for
displaced people in the area.
Troops using boats and helicopters also pulled to safety
more than 200 people trapped in the northwestern coastal
district of Puttalam, Jayaweera said.
Flooding and drought are cyclical in Sri Lanka, which is
battered by a southern monsoon between May and September, while
a northeastern monsoon runs from December to February.
