By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, March 22 A former Sri Lankan army
general who led the military to victory in a 26-year war against
Tamil Tiger separatists and later served time in jail was
elevated to become the nation's first five-star field marshal on
Sunday.
Sarath Fonseka had won a pardon in January from newly
elected President Maithripala Sirisena after being convicted by
the government of former President Machinate Rajapaksa of
offences ranging from corruption to engaging in politics in
uniform.
Fonseka's promotion could help Sirisena gain the confidence
of the military and strengthen the president's position versus
Rajapaksa in a future election. Sirisena on Sunday formed a
government with the main opposition party amid talk of a
possible split in that party as Rajapaksa gains popularity.
The 64-year old veteran, dressed in his uniform, walked to a
special red-carpeted stage in front of Sirisena to hear the
reading of his 40 years of military achievements and receive the
field marshal baton. The ceremony included the raising of a flag
with a new symbol for five-star field marshal.
"He led the military to totally defeat and destroy the
terrorists with the help of other security forces," Sirisena
told the gathering. "We got freedom and peace six years ago."
"This (the promotion) will help Sirisena make sure that
Fonseka or the military does not back Rajapaksa in a future
election if Rajapaksa returns to active politics," a political
analyst said.
"But Sirisena has to make sure Fonseka does not intervene in
military matters since he has already retired."
Fonseka had challenged Rajapaksa in the presidential
election of 2010 and lost the election by 18 percentage points.
Rajapaksa's government accused him of planning a military
coup and arrested him less than a month after his election
defeat. Fonseka rejected the allegation.
He was sentenced to 30 months in jail and released in May
2012.
Fonseka headed a new opposition party while in jail and won
a parliamentary seat in April 2010 elections but was stripped of
the post after his sentencing.
Fonseka's party backed Sirisena at the presidential polls on
Jan. 8.
Fonseka has rejected local and international allegations
that he was responsible for war crimes during the final phase of
the war against the Tamil Tigers and has said he is willing to
testify in any international court.
(editing by Jane Baird)