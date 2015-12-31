COLOMBO Dec 31 The Sri Lankan rupee
fell 9 percent in 2015 and ended the year near a record low on
Thursday as higher imports, growing private sector credit and
falling export earnings weighed on the currency throughout the
year.
Currency dealers said the market is still pricing in the
impact of the central bank's decision to raise statutory reserve
ratio (SRR) to 7.5 percent with effect from Jan. 16 in its
monetary policy meeting held on Wednesday.
The rupee hit a record low of 144.25 per dollar in intraday
trade on Wednesday. It closed at 144.10/20 on Thursday, little
changed from its record closing low of 144.20/30 hit on
Wednesday.
"It is a razor-thin market. The lowest deal was done at
144.20. We need to wait for the impact of the SRR hike, which
will mop up 60 billion rupee liquidity from the market and
tighten the money market," said a currency dealer.
Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said the rupee would
stabilise when exports start to pick up next year.
"A lot of the bad news in terms of dollar strength has
already been priced in. So the dollar is giving up some of its
gains in recent days. Even the Sri Lankan rupee seems to be
stabilising around its current level," Mahendran told reporters
in Colombo.
However, uncertainty will prevail if the U.S. Federal
Reserve goes for another rate hike in March, Mahendran said.
"That means the interest differential between the dollar and
other currencies will widen and create further volatility," he
added.
The currency has fallen 6.5 percent since the central bank
allowed a free float of the rupee on Sept. 4, and is expected to
weaken further in 2016 due to lower reserves and higher imports,
currency dealers say.
Economists say the government's loose monetary and fiscal
policies have contributed to the steep fall, with private sector
credit recording 26.3 percent growth in October year on year,
compared to 13.9 percent in March.
Commercial banks parked 81.8 billion rupees ($567.46
million) of surplus liquidity on Thursday using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, while they borrowed 135
million rupees using the central bank's lending facility at 7.5
percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)