COLOMBO Jan 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Thursday as dollar sales by a private bank were offset by demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 143.90/95 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close of 143.90/144.00. It hit a record low of 144.30 on Monday.

"A private bank was selling dollars at 143.90 and that helped the rupee to end steady despite importer dollar demand," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.

Some dealers said the private bank could have sold dollars on behalf of the central bank. Officials at the central bank were not available for comment.

The central bank, in a move to instil investor confidence, on Monday said it would lift all restrictions on outflows by nationals who send money that is earned in foreign currencies.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said the steep fall in the rupee has slowed and currency seems to be stabilising at the current level, due to inflows from remittances.

Some analysts expect the rupee to stabilise due to a gradual rise in market interest rates. Yields on 91-day t-bills rose by 14 basis points to a more-than-two-month high at a weekly auction on Wednesday, after the central bank raised the statutory reserve ratio by 150 basis points with effect from Jan. 16.

Commercial banks parked 78.2 billion rupees ($543.81 million) of surplus liquidity on Thursday using the central bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed.

($1 = 143.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)