COLOMBO Jan 12 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady on Tuesday as late importer dollar demand helped
offset bank and exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
However, some dealers anticipate the rupee to appreciate due
to expected dollar deposits from foreign investors.
An unidentified investor has promised to invest $1 billion
in dollar deposits in Sri Lanka, Finance Minister Ravi
Karunanayake told Reuters, in an unusual move that highlights
the country's precarious finances.
Karunanayake refused to reveal the investor's identity, but
said the individual is a Belgian working with a Sri Lankan
partner to invest $1 billion in dollar deposits in Sri Lanka.
The rupee ended steady at 143.75/85 per dollar.
"The importer dollar demand came later during the trading
session. There was greenback selling especially in the forward
market after Reuters report of an investor putting in $1 billion
in the market," said a currency dealer, requesting not to be
named.
Another dealer said the perception of rupee facing
depreciation has now changed due to expected inflows.
A few dealers said a private bank was also seen selling
dollars in the market.
The yield in 91-day t-bills rose 19 basis points to a
three-month high of 6.78 percent at the weekly auction on
Tuesday.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Friday they will
look into an approach soon which should help ease the pressure
on the rupee.
Commercial banks parked 98.4 billion rupees ($684.59
million) of surplus liquidity on Tuesday using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, while they borrowed 2.2
billion rupees through the central bank's lending facility at
7.5 percent, official data showed.
($1 = 143.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)