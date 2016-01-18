COLOMBO Jan 18 The Sri Lankan rupee
fell on Monday as importer dollar demand outpaced selling of the
greenback by a private bank possibly to defend the local
currency, dealers said.
The private bank sold dollars at 143.90 rupee levels to
select traders, they said, with some saying it might have sold
the greenback on behalf of the central bank.
Officials at the central bank were not available for
comments.
The rupee ended at 144.00/20 per dollar, down 0.1 percent
from Thursday's close of 143.85/95. Markets were closed on
Friday for a Hindu religious holiday.
"A private bank sold dollars at 143.90. But demand was
higher and exporters were not selling (dollars) on expectations
the rupee would weaken further," said a currency dealer, asking
not to be named.
The market, however, expects depreciation pressure on the
rupee to ease due to a rise in commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio by 150 basis points from Jan. 16 and on expected
inflows from foreign deposits.
The yield on 91-day t-bills has risen 40 basis points to a
more than three-month high of 6.78 percent in three weekly
auctions since the Dec. 30 monetary policy announcement.
Commercial banks parked 10.623 billion rupees ($73.77
million) of surplus liquidity on Monday using the central bank's
deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)