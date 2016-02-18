COLOMBO Feb 18 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
steady on Thursday as dollar sales by exporters and banks offset
importer demand for the greenback, currency dealers said.
The rupee is, however, expected to further depreciate due to
rising imports, selling of government securities by foreign
investors and slowing dollar inflows, the dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot,
ended at 144.43/50 per dollar, hardly changed from Wednesday's
close of 144.42/48.
Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has
been little trading in the spot currency, with banks
reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by
the central bank.
Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking
comment.
"The market is not sure why the central bank is defending
the currency after floating it. They might be expecting some
kind of inflows and the rupee to reverse the falling trend,"
said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
"Still the depreciation pressure is there. The central
bank's moral suasion prevents the market from trading the rupee
freely."
Currency dealers said foreign investors exiting government
securities was putting pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million)
worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from
the central bank showed, taking the total offloading since Dec.
30 to 22.4 billion rupees.
The rupee is under pressure due to a lack of dollar inflows,
and a pick up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in
April, dealers said.
Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans
including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were
only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to
central bank data.
Dealers said the central bank would not be able to hold the
rupee at current levels without strong dollar inflows.
Commercial banks parked 17.4 billion rupees ($120.8 million)
of surplus liquidity on Thursday, using the central bank's
deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)