COLOMBO Feb 19 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
slightly weaker on Friday, surrendering early gains as the
demand for dollars to cover import bills surpassed greenback
selling by exporters and banks, currency dealers said.
The rupee is expected to further depreciate due to rising
imports, selling of government securities by foreign investors
and slowing dollar inflows, the dealers said.
Markets were, however, cautious before the central bank's
February monetary policy rates scheduled to be released later in
the day at 1400 GMT. The bank is expected to keep the rates
steady at record lows, a Reuters poll showed.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot,
ended at 144.60/65 per dollar, down from Thursday's close of
144.43/50.
Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has
been little trading in the spot currency, with banks
reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by
the central bank.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
"A state bank bought dollars to cover import bills," said a
currency dealer asking not to be named.
Foreign investors pulling out of government securities was
putting pressure on the rupee, dealers said.
Foreign investors sold 10.1 billion rupees ($69.96 million)
worth of government securities between Feb. 10 and 17, data from
the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since Dec.
30 to 32.47 billion rupees.
The rupee is also under pressure due to a pick up in
importer demand for dollars ahead of the April festive season,
dealers said.
Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans
including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were
around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to central
bank data.
Commercial banks parked 27.6 billion rupees ($191.73
million) of surplus liquidity on Friday, using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed.
The central bank's net holding of government securities was
up by 23.7 billion rupees on Friday, official data showed.
The markets will be closed on Monday for a Buddhist
religious holiday. Normal trading will resume on Tuesday.
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)