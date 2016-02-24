COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
slightly weaker on Wednesday as importer demand for the
greenback and mild dollar inflows put pressure on the rupee
despite a 50-basis-point rate hike by the central bank last
week.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, ended at 144.65/70 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's
close of 144.60/67.
"The demand was there today and exporters are not converting
dollars," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named. "Still
the policy uncertainty is there and there is also some
speculation over inflows from borrowings."
The rupee will be under pressure with seasonal import demand
picking up ahead of the local New Year season starting in April,
another dealer said.
Commercial banks parked 33.904 billion rupees ($236.51
million) of surplus liquidity on Wednesday, using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6.50 percent, official data showed.
($1 = 143.3500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)