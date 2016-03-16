COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan rupee forwards
ended weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand amid growing
uncertainty after the announcement of new tax hikes weighed on
the currency, dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, ended at 145.45/55 per dollar compared with Tuesday's
close of 145.25/30.
The spot did not trade below 143.90, seen as the central
bank's desired level.
Analysts said the rupee would face downward pressure until
some positive news as S&P on Thursday revised its outlook on Sri
Lanka's "B-plus" sovereign credit rating to negative, a week
after Fitch downgraded its rating by a notch to "B-plus" with a
negative outlook.
However, Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said he
hoped the rating agencies' negative view on Sri Lanka's credit
rating would change after negotiations this month over an
International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.
Dealers also said policy uncertainty is deepening with the
new taxes, and the capital gains tax may discourage foreign
investors.
Sri Lanka will raise value added tax (VAT) and reintroduce
capital gains tax to break out of a debt trap, ahead of talks on
a $1.5-billion loan it is seeking from the IMF.
The downgrade will be of concern to international investors
and market players, analysts said, adding it would push up the
cost of government borrowings in the international market,
putting pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors sold 20.6 billion rupees ($142.27 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended March 9, data
from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since
Dec. 30 to 56.6 billion rupees.
Commercial banks parked 9.46 billion rupees of surplus
liquidity on Wednesday, using the central bank's deposit
facility at 6.50 percent, while they borrowed 8.09 billion
rupees using the central bank's lending facility at 8.00
percent, official data showed.
The central bank's net holding in government securities
increased by 6.02 billion rupees, data showed.
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)