COLOMBO, April 19 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards dropped lower Tuesday on importer dollar demand even as
a state-run bank prevented further falls in the currency by
selling the greenback, dealers said.
The forwards, which are known as spot next and act as a
proxy for the spot currency, ended at 146.50/60 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 145.85/146.00.
"Demand (for dollars) is there. A state bank sold dollars
from 146.20 to 145.70," said a currency dealer requesting not to
be named.
The spot rupee, which has barely witnessed any
trading since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Tuesday as
well.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid the country's economic woes, but
they have net bought bonds worth 8.84 billion rupees ($60.42
million) in the last three weeks, latest central bank data
showed.
Sri Lanka borrowed 25 percent more in 2015 than it did in
2014, due to high cost of refinancing loans raised by the
previous government without parliamentary approval.
But the country will stop excess government borrowing in a
bid to get out of a debt trap, said Arjuna Mahendran, the
country's central bank chief, last week.
($1 = 146.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)