COLOMBO, April 22 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards ended slightly weaker on Friday on importer dollar
demand even as a state-run bank sold the greenback and the
central bank intervened in the market via moral suasion to
prevent further falls, dealers said.
The five-day forwards, which are known as spot next and act
as a proxy for the spot currency, ended at 146.50/60 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 146.30/60. Markets were
closed on Thursday for a holiday.
"A state bank sold dollars at up to 145.70 levels and there
was moral suasion by the central bank, as well. But the rupee
still ended at 146.50/60," said a currency dealer, asking not to
be named.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week the
monetary authority has been intervening to smoothen volatility
in an illiquid market.
The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading
since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Friday as well.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid the country's economic woes, but
they have net bought bonds worth 8.84 billion rupees ($60.42
million) in the last three weeks, central bank data showed.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)