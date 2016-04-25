COLOMBO, April 25 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards edged up on Monday as dollar sales by a foreign bank
outpaced importer demand, while some investors awaited direction
after the finance ministry told exporters to bring earnings back
home, dealers said.
The market is also waiting for the central bank's April
monetary policy announcement scheduled for 1130 GMT on Tuesday,
when it is expected to keep key interest rates steady, a Reuters
poll showed.
However, a surprise hike is not ruled out as five out of 11
analysts expect the central bank to raise policy rates to keep
government borrowing in check through tighter financing
conditions.
The five-day forwards, which are known as spot next and act
as a proxy for the spot currency, ended at 146.40/60 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 146.50/60.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Friday ordered
exporters to repatriate export earnings received on or after
April 1 to improve foreign exchange inflows to the country.
"The government's order came after repeated failure by
exporters to bring back their earnings," said a currency dealer,
requesting not to be named.
"First, a few exporters said they were waiting to see the
rupee depreciate to 135 per dollar. Then, they said 140, and
later 145. But they never brought the dollars despite the
central bank allowing depreciation."
A few dealers said the move was negative because it could
dent investor sentiment.
"Forcing exporters to bring in their earnings is against the
good governance principles of the government," an exporter said
on condition of anonymity.
"The government should have consulted all exporters instead
of discussing it with only top 20 exporters."
Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran on April 12 said the
monetary authority has been intervening to smoothen volatility
in an illiquid market.
The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading
since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Monday as well.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid the country's economic woes, but
they net bought bonds worth 11.7 billion rupees in the last four
weeks till April 20, central bank data showed.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
