COLOMBO May 3 The Sri Lankan rupee edged higher
on Tuesday as a loan agreement with the International Monetary
Fund last week and the announcement of a $1.5 billion bond issue
boosted sentiment.
The central bank, which had been trading the spot rupee
at 143.90, has started buying it at 145.70 through
state banks, two dealers said . Officials from the central bank
were not available for comment.
The spot rupee has barely seen any trading since Jan. 27.
Though it was not actively traded on Tuesday, the movement in
short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was being
bid up.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards, which
indicate prices for the rupee on the day following the
conventional spot rate settlement, and in this case are five
days ahead, were being quoted as a proxy for the spot currency
and ended at 146.00/20 per dollar compared with Friday's close
of 146.10/20.
The markets were closed on Monday for a bank holiday.
"The IMF announcement has helped to instil some confidence,"
a dealer said, asking not to be named. "Inflows from the $1.5
billion bond issue could also help the rupee to gain."
Another dealer said some foreign banks were selling dollars
because of possible inflows to them and as the pressure due to
importer demand has been easing.
On Friday, the IMF said it had reached a staff-level
agreement with Sri Lankan authorities for a $1.5 billion,
three-year loan to help the island nation avert a balance of
payments crisis.
On Sunday, a top finance ministry official told Reuters that
the government will raise $1.5 billion by selling a 10-year
sovereign bond within the next 10 to 12 days.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors sold
government securities amid Sri Lanka's economic woes.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)