COLOMBO May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly weaker on Thursday as late demand for the U.S. currency
from importers outpaced dollar sales by foreign banks, dealers
said.
The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70,
dealers said, as Sri Lanka's central bank sold the spot currency
at that rate through state-run banks for a third straight
session.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until Monday, dealers said, but officials from
the central bank were not available to comment on whether it had
indeed intervened in the forex market.
Trading in spot has been intermittent since Jan. 27 and this
was the case on Thursday as well as the spot was barely bid, but
the slight movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards
indicated the rupee was being traded weaker.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards closed at
146.15/30 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
146.10/20.
The spot next, which basically acts as a proxy for the spot
currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement, meaning it is five days ahead.
Dealers said a loan deal with the IMF and a likely
$1.5-billion bond issue in the short term have helped build
confidence in the currency.
The IMF said last week it had reached a staff-level
agreement with Sri Lankan authorities for a $1.5 billion,
three-year loan to help the island nation avert a balance of
payments crisis.
And, on Sunday, a top finance ministry official told Reuters
that the government will raise $1.5 billion by selling 10-year
sovereign bonds within the next 10-12 days.
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)