COLOMBO May 11 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
marginally weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand, but
its decline was limited as banks sold the greenback to
facilitate buying of local government securities by offshore
investors, dealers said.
Downward pressure on the local currency would likely ease on
expected fund inflows after the island nation's loan deal with
the International Monetary Fund and on a plan to raise $1.5
billion by selling a 10-year sovereign bond within the next few
days, dealers said.
The spot rupee reference rate was at 145.75, the
dealers said.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until May 2, dealers said. Officials of the
central bank were not available to comment on whether it had
intervened in the forex market.
"Rupee ended weaker on demand (for dollars) but the fall
would have been much greater if not for the banks' (dollar)
sales," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since
Jan. 27 and on Wednesday the spot was barely bid, but some
movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee
was weaker.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards ended at
146.25/30 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 146.20/25
per dollar.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement and was five days ahead for
Wednesday's trade.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)