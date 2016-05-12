COLOMBO May 12 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Thursday on importer dollar demand, but its decline was limited as banks sold the greenback to facilitate buying of local government securities by offshore investors, dealers said.

Downward pressure on the local currency would likely ease on expected fund inflows following the island nation's loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and a plan to raise $1.5 billion by selling a 10-year sovereign bond within the next few days, dealers said.

The spot rupee reference rate was at 145.75, the dealers said.

The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at 143.90 per dollar until May 2, dealers said. Central bank officials were not available to comment on whether it had intervened in the forex market.

"There was a demand (for dollars), but (dollar) selling prevented the fall," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since Jan. 27, and on Thursday the spot was barely bid, but some movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was weaker.

The spot next dollar/rupee forwards ended at 146.35/40 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 146.25/30 per dollar.

The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following the conventional spot settlement and was five days ahead for Thursday's trade. ($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)