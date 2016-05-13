COLOMBO May 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand but the decline was
limited due to mild greenback sales by banks and moral suasion
by the central bank, dealers said.
Downward pressure on the local currency is likely to ease on
expected fund inflows following the island nation's loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund and a plan to raise $1.5
billion through the sale of a 10-year sovereign bond within the
next few days, dealers said.
The spot rupee reference rate was at 145.75, the
dealers said.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until May 2, dealers said. Central bank
officials were not available to comment on whether it had
intervened in the forex market.
"There was importer (dollar) demand but there were not much
of (dollar) conversions," a currency dealer said, asking not to
be named.
Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since
Jan. 27, and on Friday the spot was barely bid, but some
movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee
was weaker.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards ended at
146.40/50 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
146.35/40.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement and was five days ahead for
Friday's trade.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)